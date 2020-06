Also available on the NBC app

Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia are too cute! The duo dressed up as Belle from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” and danced around the living room singing the song “Belle” from the movie. Olympia has majorly loving parents. The video comes on the heels of her dad Alexis Ohanian resigning from Reddit amid worldwide Black Lives Matter protests. He said he wanted to resign in part to make his daughter proud.

