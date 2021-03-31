Also available on the nbc app

Olympia Ohanian is grabbing the mic! The 3-year-old daughter of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian took over while her dad was filming a video for the new women's soccer team he’s an owner of, Angel City FC. The franchise just opened up seat deposits, and Nike is giving away sports bras to girls in need for each reservation. Olympia helped share the news with her adorable sense of humor, and her dad wrote on Instagram, “"I wasn't planning on including Jr. in this but such is life - can you tell we did this in 1 take?"

