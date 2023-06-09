Serena Williams' daughter is making her way into the world of sports! The 41-year-old tennis pro's daughter Olympia, 5, is now the proud co-owner of The Los Angeles Golf Club alongside her mom and dad. Serena's husband, Alexis Ohanian, posted the exciting news to Instagram on Thursday. "Announcing my fellow co-owner of @wearelagc… @olympiaohanian! Olympia is the youngest owner in professional sports (@weareangelcity) and is now the youngest 2-team owner in professional sports. She'll be joined by her future sibling," he wrote alongside an adorable video of Olympia hitting golf balls. Besides the golf club, the budding athlete is also co-owner of The Angel City Football Club, and as Alexis revealed in his caption, her future little sibling will also have a piece of the pie. The couple announced they were expanding their family at the 2023 Met Gala, when the Olympian showed up in a form fitting Gucci dress that put her baby bump on full display!

