Dr. Ohanian Jr. is on call! Serena Williams' adorable mini-me daughter Alexis Olympia took health matters into her own hands when she pretended to perform a COVID-19 test by swabbing the inside of her mom's nose! It's obvious from the precious video that the clever 3-year-old has been paying attention to current events amid the ongoing global pandemic. Of course, the toddler also had to get tested herself to cheer on her legendary mama during the 2020 US Open tennis tournament earlier this year.

