The documentary "The Playbook," streaming now on Netflix, features five successful coaches sharing their rules for success in sports and life. One of the five is none other than French tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who has worked with Serena Williams since 2012. All Access' Zuri Hall talked to Patrick about their journey and his approach to working with the tennis legend. Plus, Patrick shared his thoughts on Will Smith portraying Serena and Venus' father in an upcoming film.

