Serena Williams returned to the court for her first tennis match since the coronavirus pandemic began, and the superstar had some in-stadium support from two very special people—her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia! The proud mama joked that she barely even looked over at the stands, but could hear her daughter coughing at one point during the match. But Serena never broke focus and ended up winning the match!

