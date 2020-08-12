Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Serena Williams Cheered On By Alexis Ohanian, Daughter Olympia In First Match Since Pandemic

CLIP08/12/20
Also available on the nbc app

Serena Williams returned to the court for her first tennis match since the coronavirus pandemic began, and the superstar had some in-stadium support from two very special people—her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia! The proud mama joked that she barely even looked over at the stands, but could hear her daughter coughing at one point during the match. But Serena never broke focus and ended up winning the match!

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Serena Williams, Tennis, alexis ohanian, olympia ohanian, Venus Williams, match, game, support, fatherhood, motherhood, parenting
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.