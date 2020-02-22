Also available on the NBC app

Serena Williams puts in the hard work on and off the court. The 23-time Grand Slam champion posted a candid moment with 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia as she shared an honest message championing working mothers. She wrote, "I am not sure who took this picture, but working and being a mom is not easy. I am often exhausted, stressed and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I'm proud to be this baby's mama." It wasn't long before other famous moms, including Kerry Washington and Mindy Kaling, took to the comment section to share words of praise and encouragement for Serena.

