Serena Williams is being showered with love after her run at the 2022 U.S. Open! On Friday, the tennis star came up short in her third-round match against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic after playing three intense sets. The loss marks what may likely be her final professional match after the superstar athlete announced last month that she was "evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me." Following her match, dozens of stars – including Oprah, Michelle Obama and Tiger Woods – took to social media to celebrate Serena and her incredible accomplishments on the court.

