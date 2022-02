Also available on the nbc app

Tennis champs and sisters Serena Williams and Venus Williams might be thinking about retirement, but they aren't exactly ready to bid farewell to the sporting world entirely. "Serena and I say we’re going to become body builders after tennis, It might be extreme. It might not happen exactly like that, but you never know," Venus told Harper’s Bazaar.

