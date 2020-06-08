Also available on the nbc app

Alexis Ohanian and his wife Serena Williams had a candid conversation about the 37-year-old’s decision to step down as a Reddit board member. The entrepreneur said that while at first it was a difficult decision, two factors made his decision easier: his wife and daughter, Olympia. “With my power and my influence and my privilege want to do something meaningful to start to show a change. To make a better world for Olympia,” Ohanian said.

