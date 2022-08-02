Serena Williams' daughter Olympia Ohanian is following in her athletic mom's footsteps. The 4-year-old showed off her soccer skills on Sunday to her Instagram as she played with Angel City Football Club, in which her tech entrepreneur dad Alexis Ohanian serves as a "leading investor" of the team, per its website. In the video, Olympia showcases her impressive footwork on the field before scoring a goal! "Running with the Angels @thinkbetterjair w the assist," the cute post was captioned.

