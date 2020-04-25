Also available on the NBC app

Olympia Ohanian has some moves! Serena Williams' 2-year-old daughter took over the living room for an epic performance to the "Tangled" song "I Have A Dream" this week, and she got her famous mom in on the fun! Olympia wore a bright pink princess dress and showed off her footwork, while Serena got in an impressive heel-click! "A Serena Williams and Olympia Ohanian Production," the tennis ace captioned a video of the fun dance session.

Appearing: