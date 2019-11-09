Serena Williams' 2-Year-Old Daughter Alexis Olympia Makes NYFW Debut In The Cutest Way

Also available on the NBC app

Serena Williams took her daughter Alexis Olympia out on the runway at her <a href="https://www.serenawilliams.com/">S by Serena</a> show at New York Fashion Week. The tennis champ was all smiles, while her little one looked adorably apprehensive. At the show, the 37-year-old talked exclusively with Access Hollywood about her pal Meghan Markle,who shocked royal fans by hopping the pond to watch Serena compete in the U.S. Open.

Appearing: