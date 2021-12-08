Also available on the nbc app

Selma Blair spoke with Access Hollywood at The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Power 100 gala in Los Angeles and shared what it means to receive the Equity in Entertainment Award, saying, "I am so honored to receive an award for all women that don't have movies made about them." Selma also teased what kind of revelations fans can expect in her upcoming memoir, "Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up," which hits stands in 2022.

2 min

