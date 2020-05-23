Also available on the nbc app

While much of the world continues to shelter in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, Selma Blair is reflecting on another time where she was forced to stay distanced. The actress needed to isolate in the summer of 2019, when she was going through treatments amid her battle with multiple sclerosis and was immunocompromised. "When I was in isolation this summer, I imagined peace. In all ways. A reckoning. An understanding. Of time alone. Of the help I was asking for. For my son. I could not be with him. I held this #frownyfacedolls of my son. I acknowledged it’s normal to not always have a smile. But I learned to Smile. For real,” she wrote alongside a throwback photo of her time in the hospital.

