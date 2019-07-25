Selma Blair Proudly Shows Shaved Head In Hospital From MS Complications

Also available on the NBC app

Selma Blair just hit a big milestone! After the actress finished an intense round of treatment for her multiple sclerosis, she took to Instagram to debut her new shaven head. “Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do,” she wrote in her emotional Instagram post. The update comes just hours before Selma revealed she was heartbroken for missing her son's birthday.

Appearing: