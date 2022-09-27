Main Content

Selma Blair Praises Sarah Michelle Gellar For Attending 'DWTS': 'My True, True Best Friend'

Selma Blair loves her bestie Sarah Michelle Gellar! Selma chatted with Access Hollywood about how amazing it was that she was able to cartwheel during her recent dance on "Dancing with the Stars." Selma also got candid about her bestie Sarah Michelle Gellar attending the competition this week and called her "my true, true best friend." "Dancing with the Stars" streams Monday nights on the Disney+ app.

