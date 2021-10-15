Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Selma Blair On Sharing About Her Health & Life In New Documentary: 'I Don't Want To Have Secrets'

CLIP10/14/21
Also available on the nbc app

Selma Blair is getting candid in a new documentary about her life, "Introducing, Selma Blair." At the premiere, the actress told Access Hollywood what made her want to share her journey with viewers. "It really was a connection, and a way to say, 'I don't want to be afraid. I don't want to have secrets,'" she shared. Director Rachel Fleit also told Access how "nothing was off limits" with Selma. "Introducing, Selma Blair" hits theaters Oct. 15 and streams on Discovery+ Oct. 21.

Appearing:
Tags: selma blair, introducing selma blair, Film, documentary, celebrity, entertainment
S2021 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.