Selma Blair is getting candid in a new documentary about her life, "Introducing, Selma Blair." At the premiere, the actress told Access Hollywood what made her want to share her journey with viewers. "It really was a connection, and a way to say, 'I don't want to be afraid. I don't want to have secrets,'" she shared. Director Rachel Fleit also told Access how "nothing was off limits" with Selma. "Introducing, Selma Blair" hits theaters Oct. 15 and streams on Discovery+ Oct. 21.

