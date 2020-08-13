Also available on the NBC app

Selma Blair is back in the saddle – literally! The "Another Life" actress and avid equestrian, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, had an exciting reunion with her beloved horse. She shared a photo of her herself jumping with the animal – something she'd been longing to get back to for quite some time – and wrote, "Getting back on my horse. It is what I miss the most about my current abilities or disabilities. But today, we managed to get it together to have a few minutes and I could not stop smiling."

