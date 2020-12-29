Selma Blair is getting honest about the challenges of this holiday season. In a candid Instagram note, the "Another Life" actress revealed to fans that her Christmas wasn't without its tough moments. She wrote, "A quiet Christmas. We did not see our friends or family besides our tiny group. I have had trouble staying awake. And crying. I know the holidays can be hard for some. The first with my mother dead. The first in Covid. The first with more hope for our world than I have ever wished for. The healthcare workers and teachers and restaurant owners. All of it. And I thank you humbly. For being here.”

