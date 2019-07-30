Main Content

Selma Blair Gets Candid About Her Bald Head And Scab On Forehead: 'I Don't Mind It'

Selma Blair is getting real about her appearance! The actress, who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis, took to Instagram to show off a scab on her forehead that has been there for two months. Selma confessed that her wound stands out to her "as much as (her) newly bald head." The 47-year-old's appearance isn't bringing her down though! The star also confessed that she doesn't mind the wound or her hair loss.

