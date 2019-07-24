Also available on the nbc app

Selma Blair has a strong support system around her! The actress, who announced last year that she's been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, has a lot of people rooting for her as she continues to fight her tough battles with the disease. Sarah revealed to People that her dear pal Sarah Michelle Gellar has created a "meal train" to make sure her son Arthur eats dinner. Plus, Selma details how her son is her biggest cheerleader.

Appearing: