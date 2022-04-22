Jason Oppenheim is opening up about his breakup with Chrishell Stause. The "Selling Sunset" co-stars called it quits in late 2021 after a few months of dating, but the two are now reliving their relationship as season 5 of the Netflix hit is out now. The 45-year-old real estate mogul spoke to People recently about how he's not excited about rewatching the happier times with his ex. "I still love her, obviously, so it has definitely been an extremely difficult process for me," Jason revealed.

