Also available on the nbc app

"Selling Sunset" is back! Star Heather Rae Young tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall that "even bigger, better" homes are on the way for Season 2 of the Netflix real estate series, along with some celebrity clientele! The 32-year-old also shares that her then-"blossoming" relationship with HGTV star boyfriend Tarek El Moussa will be seen on the show and reveals that they were "100 percent" committed to each other by their second date! Heather calls their romance "an incredible journey," and discusses how she balances work with her personal life, including bonding with Tarek's kids. Does she see an engagement in their future?

Appearing: