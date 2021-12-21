Main Content

'Selling Sunset's' Chrishell Stause And Jason Oppenheim Split After 5 Months Together

It's over between "Selling Sunset's" Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim. The co-stars recently ended their relationship five months of dating. Jason confirmed the news on his Instagram Story on Tuesday. "While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another, " he wrote in part. The 41-year-old former soap star and the 44-year-old real estate broker confirmed they were dating in July on Instagram when Chrishell shared several snaps of them looking cozy on vacation in Italy.

