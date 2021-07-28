Main Content

‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Are Dating: ‘We Are Very Happy’

Seems like things are heating up on Sunset Boulevard! Chrishell Stause has a new man in her life and it’s her “Selling Sunset” co-star Jason Oppenheim. Jason’s rep confirmed to Access Hollywood on July 28 that the two are together. “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we are very happy together,” Oppenheim said in a statement to Access. Chrishell broke the news on social media, sharing a series of snaps while on vacation in Capri, Italy.

