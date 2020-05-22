Also available on the nbc app

Season 2 of the hit Netflix series “Selling Sunset” may have just premiered, but fans are already clamoring for more! Series star Chrishell Stause chatted with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall via video conference and opened up about what it was like to film personal episodes after her husband “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley filed for divorce. And while most of the drama will be unveiled in Season 3, which was just confirmed with a surprise trailer, the 38-year-old now seems to be doing just fine. In fact, she’s been learning about modern dating during quarantine! “Selling Sunset” Season 2 out May 22nd on Netflix.

Appearing: