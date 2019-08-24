Also available on the NBC app

New details behind the 1995 murder of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla are being revealed in Telemundo's "The Secret of Selena." Maria Celeste Arraras reported on the tragedy, and now executive produces the upcoming miniseries that sheds new light on what happened to the singer. Arraras tells Access Hollywood why there's a lot we don't know about Selena's life and premature death, and how the new 13-part show was done with great respect to her memory.

