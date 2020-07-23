Also available on the nbc app

Selena Gomez has been a fashion phenom for over a decade! The "Lose You To Love Me" singer was first known for her trendy and comfortable looks as the star of Disney Channel’s "Wizards of Waverly Place." Through the years, she began taking more risks on the red carpet, opting for bold and sexy designs. Style expert Amanda Garrigus takes Access Hollywood through Selena's style evolution and breaks down some of her most unforgettable looks.

