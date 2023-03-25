Main Content

Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik Spark Romance Rumors

Could Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik be dating? Speculation about a potential romance between the "Lose You To Love Me" singer and the former One Direction member surfaced on Thursday after the pair were allegedly spotted out in New York City. The rumors began swirling after NYC hostess Klarissa Garcia posted a TikTok video that has since gone viral. In it, she claimed she received a text from a friend and fellow hostess saying that Selena and Zayn had walked into her restaurant and she claimed they showed some PDA! Neither Selena nor Zayn have weighed on the speculation, and Access Hollywood has reached out to their respective reps for comment.

