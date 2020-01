Also available on the NBC app

Selena Gomez has had quite the journey! The "Lose You To Love Me" singer, whose new album "Rare" drops Jan. 10, was a Disney Channel starlet on the rise when Access Hollywood first met her on the set of "Wizards of Waverly Place." Access looks back on the rise to superstardom Selena has had since, including her headline-making relationships and her musical success.

