Selena Gomez Shocks Little Kids By Interrupting Their Speeches

Also available on the NBC app

Selena Gomez just gave these kids a surprise of their lifetime! The pop star adorably shocked kids while they were telling their personal stories of how they are making the world a better place. Selena also gifted the helpers with an all access pass to We Day, which was a star-studded event that celebrated students and teachers who have made an impact in their local and global communities.The WE Day Special airs on ABC, Friday, August 9, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

Appearing: