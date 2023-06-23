Main Content

Selena Gomez Shares Photos From Living In Paris: ‘This Film Has Completely Changed My Life’

CLIP06/23/23

Selena Gomez found a bright spot in the city of lights! On Thursday, the "Only Murders In The Building" star opened up on her Instagram about how living in Paris recently left a lasting impression on her. "Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can’t wait to share more soon! Love you all." she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of herself with friends and family. Selena was in France for an extended stay to film her latest film "Emilia Perez" with Zoe Saldaña...and even snuck a pic of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actress enjoying some pizza on a break from set. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer wasn't just there for her acting work though. She also shared behind the scenes images of herself seemingly working on new music in a studio space and captioned them "Don’t worry guys, it’s coming. Even from Paris."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Selena Gomez, selena, Paris, movie filming, zoe saldana, emilia perez, selenators, selena gomez paris, selena gomez music, music, France
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.