Selena Gomez found a bright spot in the city of lights! On Thursday, the "Only Murders In The Building" star opened up on her Instagram about how living in Paris recently left a lasting impression on her. "Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can’t wait to share more soon! Love you all." she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of herself with friends and family. Selena was in France for an extended stay to film her latest film "Emilia Perez" with Zoe Saldaña...and even snuck a pic of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actress enjoying some pizza on a break from set. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer wasn't just there for her acting work though. She also shared behind the scenes images of herself seemingly working on new music in a studio space and captioned them "Don’t worry guys, it’s coming. Even from Paris."

