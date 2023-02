Selena Gomez is sharing new details from Britney Spears' recent wedding! The "Only Murders In The Building" star joined her co-star, Martin Short, on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday and opened up about Brit's star studded ceremony. "I'm really happy for her, it was beautiful," she told the host. The 29-year-old revealed that the couple served finger foods to their guests at the reception.

