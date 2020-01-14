Selena Gomez Shares Her Positive 2020 Outlook: 'So Far, It’s Been Great!'

Also available on the NBC app

Selena Gomez is all about her fans. At the premiere of "Dolittle," Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles talked to the actress and pop star about her recent Spotify interview about her new album, "Rare," in which she got teary while talking about connecting with Selenators. "When I can affect someone through music or understand them, I just appreciate it. So, I cry. I'm a big baby, I cry," she explained, adding that her words came "1,000 percent" from the heart. Selena also shared that she's feeling good in 2020, saying, "I don't know if this is going to be my year, but so far, it's been great!"

Appearing: