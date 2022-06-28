Main Content

Selena Gomez Shares Advice She Would Tell Herself During 'Wizards Of Waverly Place'

CLIP06/28/22

Access Hollywood's Scott Evans spoke to Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin at the premiere of "Only Murders In The Building" season 2. The trio discussed the upcoming season and Selena also reflected on a photo of herself from when she starred in "Wizards of Waverly Place." She shared the advice she would give herself during that time, "It’s going to get worse before it’s going to get better." "Only Murders In The Building" season 2 is out on Hulu on June 28th.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: only murders in the building, Selena Gomez, martin short, Steve Martin, wizards of waverly place, elvis, Austin Butler
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.