Access Hollywood's Scott Evans spoke to Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin at the premiere of "Only Murders In The Building" season 2. The trio discussed the upcoming season and Selena also reflected on a photo of herself from when she starred in "Wizards of Waverly Place." She shared the advice she would give herself during that time, "It’s going to get worse before it’s going to get better." "Only Murders In The Building" season 2 is out on Hulu on June 28th.

