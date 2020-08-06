Also available on the nbc app

Quarantine has been a transformative time for Selena Gomez. In a press conference, the "Selena + Chef” star opened up about these challenging times and the tools she’s been using to stay positive. "I have great friends; I see a therapist. I try to keep my mind positive. I've learned so much about myself. I've learned so much about my country than I ever have from school or anywhere. I've been very grateful for that as well,” she said, per People.

Appearing: