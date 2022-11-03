Selena Gomez spoke with Access Hollywood at the premiere of her new documentary, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” and shared how it feels to have the film coming out. She also got candid about what she feared in her darkest moments saying, “I think I was scared of myself – the way I was treating myself, the way I was talking about my body, it breaks my heart to think that’s who I was. It was really heartbreaking for me to know that, I just don’t want anyone to feel what I feel or have walked through.” “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” premieres on Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.

