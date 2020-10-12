Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Selena Gomez Reveals She Went Through ‘A Bit Of Depression’ During Quarantine

CLIP10/12/20
Also available on the nbc app

Selena Gomez spoke candidly on experiencing depression as part of her new beauty company's Rare Beauty Mental Health Social Summit. The singer chatted with Dr. Murphy, a former surgeon general under President Barack Obama, and discussed how she’s handling life during the pandemic. The actress revealed, “In the beginning, I couldn’t deal with it that well. I kind of went into a bit of a depression.”

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Selena Gomez, mental health, entertainment news, celebrity
S2020 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.