Vanessa Bryant Is 'Proud' of Daughter Capri For Potty Training Before Turning 2!
CLIP 06/16/21
Selena Gomez spoke candidly on experiencing depression as part of her new beauty company's Rare Beauty Mental Health Social Summit. The singer chatted with Dr. Murphy, a former surgeon general under President Barack Obama, and discussed how she’s handling life during the pandemic. The actress revealed, “In the beginning, I couldn’t deal with it that well. I kind of went into a bit of a depression.”