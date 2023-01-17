Meryl Streep has entered the Arconia! On Tuesday, Selena Gomez revealed in a hilarious Instagram video that the Oscar winner is joining Season 3 of “Only Murders In The Building.” The clip shows Selena and her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin on set alongside new cast member, Paul Rudd, who jokes the upcoming season could get better. The video then cuts to Meryl popping up behind a couch. “I could cry. Season 3 is coming,” Selena captioned the post.

