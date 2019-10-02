Selena Gomez Reveals Her Aunt Crossed The Border Hidden In A Truck In Powerful Immigration Essay

Also available on the NBC app

Selena Gomez is sharing her personal connection to the United States' immigration debate. "The Dead Don't Die" actress wrote a powerful op-ed for Time in which she recounted her family's journey to become American citizens. Selena revealed that her aunt was "hidden in the back of a truck" when she crossed the border from Mexico to the U.S. in the 1970s. Her grandparents followed soon after, paving the way for her father – and herself – to be born in the country. Selena went on to detail her work executive producing Netflix's new docuseries "Living Undocumented," which she said "captured the shame, uncertainty and fear" she saw in her own family.

