Selena Gomez took to TikTok live on Thursday to slam the hate she has seen online. "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it's not fair," she said. "No one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen...words matter. Truly matter." Her message comes in the wake of Hailey Bieber's new interview where she addresses comments that she stole Justin Bieber from Selena.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight