Main Content

Selena Gomez Responds To 'Disgusting' Hate Online After Hailey Bieber Interview: 'Words Matter'

CLIP09/30/22

Selena Gomez took to TikTok live on Thursday to slam the hate she has seen online. "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it's not fair," she said. "No one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen...words matter. Truly matter." Her message comes in the wake of Hailey Bieber's new interview where she addresses comments that she stole Justin Bieber from Selena.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, justin bieber, haters
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.