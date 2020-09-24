Also available on the nbc app

Selena Gomez is proudly showing off a side of herself fans have never seen before. The pop superstar revealed her kidney transplant scar for the first time in a candid and inspiring Instagram post on Thursday, telling followers that she used to deliberately cover the mark on her inner thigh but has since changed her perspective. And now, the singer wants to set an example that the evidence of one's life milestones, however difficult, isn't something to hide but rather embrace.

