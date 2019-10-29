That's what friends are for! Selena Gomez praised Taylor Swift as her "ride or die" in a heartfelt post on her Instagram story, sharing a never-before-seen selfie of the pair. "Thank you for forever being by my side," Selena wrote, noting how her fellow pop princess has reminded her to "be a better human being" while teaching her "so much" along the way. "I would die for this one … I'm on your side for life," she added. The feeling is definitely mutual! Taylor has had nothing but love for the "Lose You to Love Me" singer, gushing over Sel's long-awaited new music as her best work yet.

News and Information Daytime Interview