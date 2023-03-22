Main Content

Selena Gomez Poses In Wedding Dress On Set Of ‘Only Murders In The Building’

CLIP03/21/23

Selena Gomez is looking ready to say “I Do”! The star rocks a wedding dress in new behind-the-scenes snaps on Tuesday from her hit Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.” “I have no caption. Just a regular day at work,” she wrote, tagging the show. She poses next to co-star Steve Martin in another photo shared by the show on Instagram, and it’s captioned, “Father of the Bride?”. The “Lose You To Love Me” songstress also smiled while posing with her other co-star Martin Short.

