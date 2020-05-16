Also available on the NBC app

After graduating seniors around the world had their commencement ceremonies cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, tons of A-list stars joined forces to make sure the students still got their special day! Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Cardi B were among the big stars who shared speeches and words of wisdom for the Class of 2020 as part of Facebook and Instagram’s #Graduation2020 virtual celebration. Their words ranged from funny to emotional to profound!

