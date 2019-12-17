Also available on the NBC app

Selena Gomez's new music brought Taylor Swift to tears! The singer spilled details about her forthcoming album "Rare" during an interview on KISS FM UK's radio station. She revealed BFF Taylor and her mom Andrea Swift had the sweetest reactions when she showed them the "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now" music videos. "It was one of the coolest experiences because I've been friends with her for over a decade and love her family as well," Selena recalled.

