Selena Gomez is going to be the next big beauty mogul! The 27-year-old singer took to social media to announce to her millions of fans that she is launching her very own beauty line, dubbed "Rare Beauty." "It’s not just a brand. It’s going to be a lifestyle," Selena explained during an Instagram Live. "I want girls and boys and men and women to feel comfortable. It’s [Rare Beauty] meant to be enjoyed, it's very special. We are not meant to look like everybody else, we're meant to look like ourselves."

