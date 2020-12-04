Also available on the nbc app

Selena Gomez is reportedly back in the dating game with someone new, though she isn't getting serious just yet! Speculation has been growing about a possible budding romance between the "Look At Her Now" songstress and NBA star Jimmy Butler. Now, a source tells E! News that Selena and Jimmy have “been on a few dates.” "They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City. Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time. It's very casual and she's open to seeing where things go, but isn't settling down just yet,” the insider said.

