Selena Gomez Is Ready To Find Love Again After 'Toxic' Relationships: 'I Want It To Be Real'

Selena Gomez is so sick of that same old love. Now, she's looking for the real deal! The "Lose You to Love Me" singer admitted she's ready for a new romance during her candid interview on the "Zach Sang Show". She explained, "I've been super, super single for two years and I want to know what that love will look like next for me. I want it to be real and I don't want it to be codependent, or messy, or lack of communication." The pop star also discussed the lessons she's learned from her past relationships, seemingly referring to her history with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

